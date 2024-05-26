Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 316.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,711,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059,804 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.45% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $30,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,765,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after buying an additional 5,873,823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,822,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,437,000 after buying an additional 1,260,457 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,836,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,865,000 after buying an additional 2,009,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,451,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,508,369.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $11,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,144,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,806,755 shares of company stock valued at $694,715,331 over the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

