Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $96.92 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,563,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,790 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $96,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,114 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Lantheus by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lantheus by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,344,000 after buying an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 172.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,177,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 857,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,785. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

