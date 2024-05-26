Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $78.37 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,450 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.21% of Ares Management worth $78,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Ares Management by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.01. The company had a trading volume of 615,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.85. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $5,177,987.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,939,512.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $601,436.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total value of $5,177,987.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,939,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,488,844 shares of company stock valued at $200,239,222. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.15.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

