Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $70.59 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.15% of Hilton Worldwide worth $70,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.21 on Friday, hitting $203.24. 1,429,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

