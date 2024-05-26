Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $55.93 Million Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,895 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in AZEK were worth $55,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AZEK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AZEK by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.39. The company had a trading volume of 939,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.95. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,721.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,431 shares of company stock worth $5,897,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZEK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

