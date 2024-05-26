Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 906,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,449,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,713,000. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.68. 5,971,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

