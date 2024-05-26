Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,739 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in BRP were worth $64,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

BRP Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $66.85. 81,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.08. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 120.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

