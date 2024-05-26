Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 451,677 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451,677 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 1.53% of Vaxcyte worth $91,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $192,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,956,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $192,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,956,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $490,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,294 shares of company stock worth $4,854,025 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

PCVX traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $68.76. The company had a trading volume of 480,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,287. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.30.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

