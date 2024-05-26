Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 372,073 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,073 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.37% of Samsara worth $66,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Samsara by 5.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,398,000 after buying an additional 1,166,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,577,000 after acquiring an additional 898,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Samsara by 11.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after purchasing an additional 731,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 608.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 640,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 832,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 375,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,292,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 379,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,142.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,292,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837,779 shares of company stock valued at $66,507,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 3,015,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,407. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.