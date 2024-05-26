Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,771 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.98% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $36,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,952,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,304,000 after acquiring an additional 580,375 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after purchasing an additional 381,215 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 777,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,299,000 after purchasing an additional 377,172 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 188.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 222,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 162,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLTX stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 424,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,182. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,709,474.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,709,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 29,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,618,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,338,174. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

