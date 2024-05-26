Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Boosts Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,097 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $106,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

