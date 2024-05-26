Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 9,198 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $47,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Primerica Trading Up 0.9 %

PRI stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.55. 100,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,921. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.65 and a 1-year high of $256.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.84.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,993 shares of company stock worth $1,687,302. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

