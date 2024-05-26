Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 44,241 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,241 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.53% of Ovintiv worth $63,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,564 shares of company stock worth $5,260,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. 2,219,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

