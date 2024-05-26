Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 3,816 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.32% of Pool worth $49,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Pool by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Pool by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pool by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of POOL stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.46. The company had a trading volume of 243,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.24 and a 200 day moving average of $379.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $307.77 and a 1-year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.