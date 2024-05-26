Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (EHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance

EHI stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

