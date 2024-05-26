W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $56.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.