Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.27 and a beta of 0.93. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile



Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

