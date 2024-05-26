Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 136,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.49. 4,339,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,953. The company has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

