Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $456.95. 1,050,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,952. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $457.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $413.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

