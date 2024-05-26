VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 52.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in VeriSign by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,183. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.17. The stock had a trading volume of 721,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,190. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average is $195.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

