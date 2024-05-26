Verge Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $93.43 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,998.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.11 or 0.00711956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.65 or 0.00122718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.42 or 0.00205018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00091674 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

