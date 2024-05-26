Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 270.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.59. 315,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.