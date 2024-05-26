Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,005. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.