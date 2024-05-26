Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,340 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

