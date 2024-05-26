Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8,973.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 141,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 556,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 501,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

