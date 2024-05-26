Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. 501,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,609. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

