Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Boosted by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after acquiring an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $33,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. 964,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

