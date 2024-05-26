V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $11.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.44.

NYSE VFC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. V.F. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in V.F. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

