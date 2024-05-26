US Bancorp DE Sells 6,366 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.