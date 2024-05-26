US Bancorp DE Sells 2,581 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock worth $3,098,128. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $88.59.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

