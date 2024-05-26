US Bancorp DE Sells 15,531 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graco were worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,579,000 after buying an additional 498,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Graco by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,885. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $81.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

