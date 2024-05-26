US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $587.40 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.83 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $558.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.28.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

