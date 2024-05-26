US Bancorp DE Has $18.63 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Paycom Software worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.11.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.95, for a total value of $345,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,084,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,741,758.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

