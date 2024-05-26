US Bancorp DE Has $18.08 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after buying an additional 106,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,799,000 after buying an additional 50,476 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,821,000 after buying an additional 69,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,990,000 after acquiring an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $304.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,589 shares of company stock worth $729,353 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

