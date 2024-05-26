US Bancorp DE Has $18.01 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 688,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.52% of Leggett & Platt worth $18,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,153.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.19. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

