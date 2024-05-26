US Bancorp DE Has $15.96 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IYW stock opened at $141.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.