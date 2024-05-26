US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Xcel Energy worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

