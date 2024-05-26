US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,533 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 72,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $95.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

