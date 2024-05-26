Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a sell rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Upland Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upland Software

Upland Software Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.29 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1,896.2% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,814 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,479 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 145,405 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 13.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 67,331 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.