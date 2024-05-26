Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

View Our Latest Report on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of UTI stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $825.83 million, a P/E ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 54.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 19.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.