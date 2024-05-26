United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on X

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.