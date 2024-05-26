United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 2.4% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $6.78 on Friday, hitting $673.55. The company had a trading volume of 296,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.30 and a 52 week high of $732.37.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.79.

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

