Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.05. 2,305,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,527. The stock has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

