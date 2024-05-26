Unconventional Investor LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Unconventional Investor LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.2% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after buying an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,106,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,511. The company has a market capitalization of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

