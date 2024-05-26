Unconventional Investor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,259. The company has a market capitalization of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

