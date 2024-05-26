Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $59.56 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $59.56 million and $874,552.38 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,763.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.68 or 0.00703396 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00056096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00092540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001196 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,087,328 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16294846 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,738,058.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.