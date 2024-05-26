UBS Group Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $91.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.12.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock valued at $46,208,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

