UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $305,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $242,779.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,018 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,754 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Couchbase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

