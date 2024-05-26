Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. 10,385,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,057,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

