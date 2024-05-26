Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stake Reduced by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP lowered its position in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the period. Triumph Financial accounts for approximately 3.2% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 77.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,636.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,069 in the last three months. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFIN stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.49. 69,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $101.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.01 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFIN. Piper Sandler downgraded Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.